I need urgent help from the NIS to have my contribution updated correctly

Dear Editor,

On the 18th August, 2020, I went to NIS in Camp Street to have an update on my NIS contributions. NIS has one workplace to query to have my accurate contributions. Since then to present I have been calling to find out about my update and always told to call back and no update as yet.

I really need my NIS contributions to be updated correctly and this query is taking too long to be sorted out. I got a letter from the workplace as requested and this was given to the NIS Supervisor in Camp Street.

I need urgent help from the NIS to have my contribution updated correctly.

Faithfully,

L. Hicks