Increasing offshore activities have no effect on Guyana’s carbon sink status, climate director says

-Guyana to market about 35M carbon credits by September

Guyana’s expanding oil and gas sector will not affect the country’s environmental credentials, effectively allowing it to maintain its carbon sink status, according to Senior Director for Climate and REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation) in the Ministry of Natural Resources Pradeepa Bholanath.

Bholanath, who also heads the Environmental Assessment Board (EAB), made the statement on Wednesday during a seminar on the prospects of carbon capture and storage for Guyana held by the University of Guyana’s Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences’ Department of Environmental Studies.