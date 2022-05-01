Jagdeo outlines gov’t proposal to remove names of deceased from voters’ register

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Friday shared a proposal by government to remove the names of dead persons from the National Register of Registrants.

The main opposition APNU+AFC has contended that the voters’ list derived from the register is bloated with the names of dead people and that many of those persons voted in the 2020 elections, although there has been little to no evidence to support the latter claim.

Discussing a proposed new methodology to sanitise the register at a news conference on Friday, Jagdeo said that the Chief Election Officer (CEO) would have to secure a list of all the dead people, to date, from the General Register Office and compare it to the list of registrants. Additionally, the CEO would be required to do so annually.