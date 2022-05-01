Ministry seeking bids for Region Five abattoir estimated at $465.2m

The Ministry of Agriculture is inviting bids for the construction and installation of an abattoir and related infrastructure in Region Five with an engineer’s estimate of $465.2m

This project has been under consideration for a number of years. In today’s Sunday Stabroek, the ministry in an advertisement noted that the abattoir will come under the Inter-American Development Bank-funded Sustainable Agricultural Development Programme.

The commencement date for the inspection/acquisition of bidding documents is May 3rd, 2022.

The site visit and pre-proposal conference will begin on May 13, 2022 at the MMA-ADA entrance.

Bids together with bid securities must be received before 9 am on June 14.