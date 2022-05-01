Man dies in Vlissengen Road collision

Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred around 2:15 am today at the intersection of Sandy Babb Street and Vlissengen Road in the vicinity of Camp Ayanganna involving motor Jeep #PTT 4136 which is owned and was being driven by Roberto Narine, a 37-year-old male of School Street, Peters Hall, EBD; and motor car #PXX 4592 which is owned and was being driven by Sheik Baksh, a 31-year-old of Dowding Street, Kitty with occupant Ian Mekdeci (deceased), a 27-year-old male of First Avenue Subryanville, Georgetown.

The police say that enquiries disclosed that the motor Jeep #PTT 4136 was proceeding along Vlissengen Road whilst motor car #PXX 4592 was proceeding west along Sandy Babb Street and on the approach at the intersection, the driver of the motor car crossed on the ‘green light’.

It was alleged that the driver of the jeep failed to stop at the intersection which resulted in the front portion colliding with the left side of motor car #PXX 4592.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles were damaged extensively. The driver and occupant of motor car #PXX 4592 suffered injuries and were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by ambulance in an unconscious condition, where the occupant Ian Mekdeci subsequently died whilst receiving medical attention.

The driver, Baksh, was admitted a patient in the Emergency Unit at the hospital suffering from a broken left arm, laceration to the head and a punctured left lung. His condition is listed as critical.

Police visited the accident scene and took a statement from an independent witness. Checks were made for CCTV footage and same was located, and will be reviewed by investigators.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of motor jeep #PTT 4136 which showed 162% and 151% micrograms respectively, which is way above the legal limit. The driver in presently in custody assisting with the investigation.