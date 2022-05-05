Drunk driving accused charged with causing death in Sandy Babb St accident

Roberto Narine, the drunk driving accused who allegedly caused the death of 27-year-old Ian Mekdeci due to dangerous driving, was yesterday afternoon charged with the crime and granted his release on $200,000 bail.

Narine was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which was read by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in a Georgetown Court.

According to the charge read against him, on May 1, 2022, at Vlissengen Road and Sandy Babb Street, Narine drove motor jeep PTT 4136 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Mekdeci.