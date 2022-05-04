Accused drunk driver charged with causing death in Sandy Babb St accident

Robert Narine was this afternoon charged with causing the death of Ian Mekdeci by dangerous driving and released on $200,000 bail.

A day after being charged with driving under the influence and driving an unlicensed vehicle, Narine,of School Street, Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara, was charged with causing the death of Mekdeci in the accident at the Vlissengen Road and Sandy Babb Street last Sunday.

Narine was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which was read by Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown.

Although the prosecutor had no objection to bail, he asked that the man lodge his passport with the court and report to the Alberttown Police Station every Friday at 09:00 hrs until June 15, 2022.

Narine was represented by attorney Siand Dhurjon.

According to police, around 02:15 hrs on Sunday, Narine, who was driving an SUV, struck a car in which Mekdeci, 27, was a passenger at the intersection. It is alleged that Narine failed to stop at the intersection, resulting in the collision. The accident claimed the life of Mekdeci, while the driver of the car, Sheik Baksh, 31, of Dowding Street, Kitty, was left in critical condition.

The police said breathalyser tests conducted on Narine showed that his breath alcohol content was way above the legal limit.