PANCAP supporting planners, health care service providers with HIV management course

The Pan-Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP) has announced that it will provide over one 100 programme planners and health care service providers from the region with the opportunity to complete programmes on Clinical Management of HIV and Leadership and Management in Public Health with the Global Health E-Learning Program (eDGH), University of Washington.

In a statement issued on Friday, PANCAP said that through support from the PANCAP-USAID Project via USAID Jamaica, the capacity building initiative commenced in 2021 with 18 clinical and public health practitioners completing the Clinical Management of HIV course.

The second cohort consists of 60 participants from Belize, 45 from the Caribbean Vulnerable Communities Coalition and 34 from Guyana.