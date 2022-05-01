Former Trinidad Top Cop launches political party

(Trinidad Guardian) Former commissioner of police Gary Griffith is officially back in politics.

Griffith announced the start of his National Transformation Alliance (NTA) with an Instagram post on Saturday, with a call for people to become registered supporters of the NTA.

“A key constant in my life is that of service to my country and my people,” Griffith says in the introduction.

“Being of service has always been a bridge to the light for me and after engaging in numerous conversations, listening to many perspectives and reading your countless contributions, I am, more than ever, committed to the mission of improving our country through transformation and continued national service this time through the National Transformation Alliance, the NTA,” Griffith said.

“Our country has noble, progressive visionary, hard-working citizens who desire to fulfil our motto, together we aspire, together we achieve, therefore I invite every citizen of T&T to register your interest and desire to assemble under the banner of the NTA,” he said.

Griffith said this was the start of the process of national transformation.

“For those who share similar views that our nation requires immediate and urgent transformation, this is your bridge to that lighthouse,” he said, showcasing the party’s symbol, a lighthouse over an obscure image of people holding hands.

Griffith gave two numbers, 482-GARY and 483-GARY, for people to message to register.

After five hours online, the video had some 34 comments showing support.

Sunday Guardian asked Griffith if the party would be ready for the upcoming Local Government elections and who were the other members of the NTA, he said “soon” but did not reveal anything further.