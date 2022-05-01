Monies are found for the ailing sugar corporation but not for the ailing NIS

Dear Editor,
It has been reported in one section of the online media that residents in Region Five, during an interactive outreach session were told than an increase in NIS pensions was ruled out at this time (Demerarawaves, April 28). Was this a Board decision? This is very disappointing and disheartening news for NIS pensioners. It must be lamented, as it is baffling, that monies can be found and injected year after year into the ailing sugar Corporation but the same cannot be meted out to the ailing NIS. This just ain’t right!
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed