President Irfaan Ali on Friday received the Humanitarian Plaque that was awarded to the Government of Guyana by the Government of Barbados for assistance in the fight against COVID-19. The Humanitarian Plaque was initially received by acting Consul General of Guyana in Barbados Geneva Tyndall (at right), on Thursday, April 28, at the Government of Barbados' inaugural Humanitarian Award Ceremony held at the Kensington Oval on Heroes Day. The Office of the President said Ali stopped over in Barbados for a meeting on his way home from London, England, where he had held engagements with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson; Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales; UK and EU business officials, and members of the Guyanese diaspora. (Office of the President photo)
