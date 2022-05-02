All financial breaches and other irregularities in government must be thoroughly investigated

The burning of fossil fuels to produce energy releases greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane into the Earth’s atmosphere and oceans. In 2020, carbon dioxide emissions, which accounts for almost 80 percent of greenhouse gases, were at a record high at 412.5 parts per million (ppm), despite the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 pandemic. As of last Friday, they reach 419.7 ppm. If carbon dioxide emissions continue to accelerate unchecked, it could lead to extreme warming, resulting in mass extinction of marine life never seen before in the history of the planet. Tropical waters are particularly vulnerable and would experience the greatest loss of biodiversity, while polar species are at the highest risk of extinction. This is according to a study published last Thursday. (See https://ca.yahoo.com/ news/climate-change-could-cause-mass-201229526.html.)