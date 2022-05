A 59-year-old farmer of Bashaizon, Deep South Rupununi died following an argument on Friday afternoon with a drunk 27-year-old farmer who was angry about the deceased’s animals trespassing on his property.

The dead farmer has been identified as Cedric Jones.

According to the police, Jones and the suspect were known to each other, and on the day in question about 5:20 pm, the suspect was consuming local pine wine when Jones passed by.