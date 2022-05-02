Arsenal thump Villa but Chelsea edge closer to WSL title

LONDON, (Reuters) – Pernille Harder scored from the spot as Chelsea moved a step closer to retaining their Women’s Super League title with a 1-0 win over bottom side Birmingham City, restoring their four-point lead after Arsenal thrashed Aston Villa 7-0 earlier yesterday.

Birmingham defended bravely until the 71st minute when they were penalised for handball, and Danish striker Harder rolled home the spot kick to claim the three points. A win at home to Manchester United in their final game of the season next Sunday will see Chelsea secure their third league title in a row.

Earlier in the day, Vivianne Miedema scored a pair of pile drivers and Nikita Parris netted her 50th Women’s Super League goal from the penalty spot as second-placed Arsenal hammered Villa to keep up the pressure on Chelsea.

Second placed Arsenal, who are on 49 points, face Tottenham Hotspur in midweek before finishing their league campaign away to West Ham.

Earlier in the day, Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 win over West Ham United to climb back into third place above Manchester City, who thumped Brighton & Hove Albion 7-2 on Saturday.

At the bottom of the table, Leicester grabbed a 0-0 draw with Reading for what may prove to be a vital point in the battle against relegation.

The Foxes are on 13 points after 21 games, five ahead of Birmingham, who have a game in hand against Manchester City in midweek before rounding off against Aston Villa on the final day of the season.