Man nabbed trying to sell gun to undercover cop

A La Parfaite Harmonie resident is now in custody after attempting to sell a gun to an undercover policeman in a sting operation.

The Guyana Police Force said the man agreed to sell a .38 revolver for $150,000.

Police ranks, acting on information received about a firearm for sale, went to 2525 La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, where the undercover rank approached the man and told him he was interested in buying the gun.

The man then left and went to his home and returned with the .38 revolver with four matching rounds of ammunition.

The man was immediately arrested and escorted to La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station, where he remains in custody.