MARAD probing capsizing of boat at Parika `To be honest is the life jacket saved me’

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) of the Ministry of Public Works is currently investigating the capsizing of a boat on Monday morning at Parika.

Officials from MARAD and the Guyana Police Force took statements from passengers and sources have told Stabroek News that action is expected to be taken against the 29-year-old boat captain.

A planned family visit to Fort Island became a nightmare when the boat they hired capsized. The incident occurred around 11:00 hrs on Monday. According to Rano Narine, from Leguan, she hired the boat and went to Parika for her relatives. She said that the accident occurred five minutes after the boat left for Fort Island.