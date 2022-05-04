Crime rate increasing in South Sophia

Dear Editor,

I write to express my deep concern over the increasing crime rate in the South Sophia community. These robbers who are armed with handguns are spraying sleeping gas into homes before committing their crime, in other instances where the sleeping gas was not used or was not effective – victims were left traumatized after being under gunpoint.

On April 30, 2022 in the wee morning hours, several housebreaking and robbery under arms occurred. Crimes of this nature have been occurring for the past few months.

There is an atmosphere of insecurity and fear in the community where residents have little or no faith due to the police’s lackadaisical approach to the gravity of the situation. At the crime scene there is no dusting of fingerprints even though visible prints of the perpetrators can be seen on windows. The police do not apply any methods of information gathering from residents/ witnesses even though there is a lot to be said.

On behalf of the South Sophia community we would like to request for permanent patrolling by the Police during the evening especially in the wee morning hours. We are hopeful that through your publication our concern gets the attention of the authorities and brings back normalcy to our community.

Yours sincerely,

(Name and address provided)