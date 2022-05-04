Andrews Supermarket makes donation to Magnum Cup

Andrew’s Supermarket of Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, became the latest entity to throw its support behind the Magnum Independence Cup, donating an undisclosed sum during a simple presentation ceremony yesterday.

According to a statement from the company, “Andrew’s Supermarket is proud to be associated with an event that is geared toward grassroots sports and giving youth an alternative to demonstrate their ability in football.

We continue to applaud Jefford and the organisers of this event for coming up with activities to positively impact the lives of young people.”

Meanwhile, Edison Jefford, Co-organizer of the tournament which is in its fourth iteration, stated, “I want to thank Andrew’s Supermarket for their continued support. We believe that without such support we could not host this event and we are heartened that the corporate leaders such as Andrew’s still understand their role in participating in the development of sport at all levels. We sincerely hope that this example will be followed throughout Guyana.”

He added, “I want to thank all stakeholders for making this event possible including The National Parks Commission, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service, Environmental Protection Agency and Guyana Football Federation.”

The tournament resumes at the National Cultural Centre tomorrow with the Round of 16 Stage. This will be followed by the quarterfinals Saturday at the same venue.

The first prize is $700,000 and a trophy, while the runners-up will receive $400,000 and a trophy. The third and fourth place finishers will walk away with $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

The other sponsors of the event are MVP Sport, Nigel Hind Financial Services, Bold Expressions Barbershop, Fireside Grill ‘N’ Chill, Star Party Rentals, and Lucozade.