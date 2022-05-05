Figueira wins libel suit against Chronicle

Acting Chief Justice Roxane George SC has found that a Guyana Chronicle report containing statements made by Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton against APNU+AFC Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira to have amounted to libel.

In a statement, Figueira’s attorney, Roysdale Forde SC, said that the Court found, among other things, the headline in the report in the newspaper’s January 24, 2021 edition to have been “damning.”

According to Forde, the Chief Justice expressed the view that the Chronicle had “recklessly” allowed the article to be printed, though there had been a denial from Figueira of what later amounted to the libel.