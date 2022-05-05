IOM hosts regional meeting on drafting laws to curb migrant smuggling

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with the Caribbean Community Implementing Agency for Crime and Security (CARICOM IMPACS), recently hosted a meeting on drafting legislation to curb the smuggling of migrants, which it said is on the rise around the Caribbean region.

In a statement, the IOM said that at the two-day event, which concluded last Wednesday in Trinidad and Tobago, the Deputy Director of the International Affairs Unit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Richard Lynch, underscored the importance of achieving the objectives of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration (GCM) while noting that counter-smuggling is a diverse issue that requires multi-agency collaboration to address.