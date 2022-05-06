A different touch of taste

Known for her creative thinking Fashion Designer Sonia Noel last weekend added a decidedly pleasing dimension to UNCAPPED 111 at the National Stadium through a small but delightfully tasteful fashion display on the Tarmac of the Stadium. The event which appeared to come as a surprise to the visitors who would have arrived at the Stadium anticipating the customary food, craft and cosmetics fare attracted clusters of pleased patrons to the tarmac to witness what was a small, somewhat makeshift but evidently carefully put together ‘production’ that underscored Sonia’s well-known skills for pouring energy into fashion.