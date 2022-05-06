Global Compliance making ISO certification more accessible to Guyanese entities

With Guyana now suitably incentivized to hold its various service entities to higher standards the country is now better positioned than it had been previously to provide internationally recognized standards certification to local entities. This has been made possible on account of the presence here of Global Compliance Service Guyana Inc. is the only 100% Guyanese owned Accredited Certification Body.

Global Compliance Service Guyana Inc. in Guyana represents the international brand of Global Compliance Service (GCS), an Accredited Certification Body which has been providing standards accreditation services in more than thirty six (36) countries for over two decades.

The work of Global Compliance Service Inc. has served to enhance affordable opportunities for local business houses to attain ISO Certification. This has resulted in significantly increased confidence in the overall quality standards of goods and services originating in Guyana.

Conscious of the contribution which it has been making to quality enhancement in both the goods and services sectors Global Compliance continues to reach out to local entities seeking to encourage them to take advantage of the opportunity which it affords to have their organizations certified to an International Standard such as the ISO 9001 Quality Management System, ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System, ISO 14001 Environmental Management System or the ISO 22000 Food Safety Management System.

Steps to Certification

Prior to certification to an International Standard, entities must provide evidence of prior implementation of the ISO Management System Standard relevant to their operations or customer requirements. Thereafter the organization must complete at least one cycle of internal audits and a management review based on the requirements of the Standard. (ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 or ISO 22000 etc.)

Benefits of Certification

Certification provides a guarantee that the management system implemented by the organization meets the specified requirements. Attaining Certification status improves the competitiveness of organizations that are applicable to all aspects of their operations including those that serve as critical tools in the customer/consumer evaluation process.

GCS is the first Inter-nationally Accredited Certification body to bring Accredited ISO Certification and Training Services to Guyana. The entity is listed on the CARICOM Regional Organization for Standards and Quality (CROSQ) Quality Infra-structure database as a Conformity Assessment Body accredited to perform Conformity Assess-ment Services within CARICOM. GCS also conduct in-person audits, thereby adding value to the audit process. Critical to the company’s credibility is the fact that its Certification fees are transparent with no hidden costs.

GCS also supports competitiveness of local businesses through its support for the National Quality Infrastructure.