Up to 50 local agro products now ready for export market: Ramsay Ali

Between forty-five and fifty of the local products that were part of last weekend’s UncappeD event at the Providence Stadium have reached a stage of development that renders them ready to be placed on the international market and the Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association (GMSA) is prepared to work with the respective business owners to assist them in their pursuit of lucrative overseas markets, the organisation’s Vice President and Chairman of the body’s Agro Processing Sub Sector, Ramsay Ali, told the Stabroek Business on Sunday.