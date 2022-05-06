DDL Group registers after-tax profit of $4.7b for 2021 -up 23%

The Demerara Distillers Limited Group registered after-tax profit of $4.789b for 2021, 23% or $896m above the previous year.

In his statement in the group’s 2021 annual report, Chairman Komal Samaroo also disclosed that for the first time ever, international revenues from branded products surpassed those from bulk rum.

“In 2021, international revenue from bulk rum products increased by 1 percent over the preceding year, while international revenue from sale of branded products increased by more than 25 percent. This is the first time, since the company entered the international branded products market thirty years ago, that sales revenue from branded products exceeded those from bulk products”, Samaroo said.