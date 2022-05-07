Memory bears entrepreneur Milika Stephens makes a splash with clay earrings

Clay hand-designed earrings by Mili Makes Handmade Jewelry are going like hotcakes. Artisan Milika Stephens, known for Cuddlesome memory bears said her recent Mother’s Day set, which has lace designs imprinted, are almost sold out.

For as long as she could remember, Milika, who hails from Zeelandia, Wakenaam but has been residing in Georgetown since 2009, has always dabbled in the creative. Growing up she attended Zeelandia Nursery and Primary and Anna Regina Multilateral School. She remembers sketching a lot and taking on do-it-yourself projects while in secondary school.

A registered nurse by profession since 2012, Milika shared that she had only just completed maternity leave and was on the job for two days when the COVID lockdown was implemented. As a result, she decided to remain at home and tend to her son full time.