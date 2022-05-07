BNick thrilled with response to ‘Till My Time Come’

In his inspirational Dancehall/Reggae song “Till My Time Come” Nicholas ‘BNick’ Alphonso encourages everyone to stick it out and work hard until their last breath. The song was released in February and has had 11,000 views and over 100 comments on YouTube.

“The feedback has been amazing, honestly,” BNick said. “I’m the type of person that gets excited when I see my music get 10 streams, much less 10,000… So I’m really glad people took it in with open arms. I love fans, I swear.”

He wrote the song almost a year ago and had put it away with the almost 100 others he has written. When he picked it up again, he and his younger brother A-Lex, whom he dubs his beatmaker, recorded and produced it from scratch at their home studio.