Virtual symposium examines Carifesta at 50

A three day virtual symposium is being organized to examine the history, significance, and legacy of the first Caribbean Festival of Arts (Carifesta), which was held in Guyana, while marking the fiftieth anniversary of the event.
The Inaugural “Caribbean Festival of Arts as Prism: 20th Century Festivals in the Multilingual Caribbean” will be held from August 5 to August 7, 2022, and a call has been issued for papers and participation from scholars (including graduate students), artists, Carifesta ‘72 participants, and the Guyanese and Caribbean diaspora to participate.