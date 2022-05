The Rajasthan Royals (RR) were back to winning ways in the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets yesterday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Yuzvendra Chahal scalped an impressive three-wicket haul before Yashasvi Jaiswal announced his comeback with a superb half-century and powered RR to a six-wicket victory.

Chasing 190 to win, RR scored 14 off the first over after Yashasvi Jaiswal struck two fours and a six against Sandeep Sharma.