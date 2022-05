When Samantha Tross became the first female black orthopaedic surgeon in the United Kingdom, this was not a feat she was aiming at; she just had her mind set on specialising in a medical field that gives her almost instant work satisfaction.

Reflecting, she believes that she might have hesitated had she known what she would have conquered because she is quite aware of the huge responsibility she now has on her shoulders as she is now part of the process of paving the road for others to tread.