UG launches lecture series on undergraduate research in Mathematics and Statistics

The University of Guyana’s Faculty of Natural Sciences, Department of Mathematics, Physics and Statistics will be launching a lecture series on undergraduate research in Mathematics and Statistics by Professor Balgobin Nandram.

The series will begin on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 18:00 h via the Zoom platform.

The title of the first lecture is Bayesian Data Integration. Professor Nandram, who is Guyanese, received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics (Passed with Distinction) from the Department of Mathematics, in 1977. He also received Diploma in Education (Mathematics Education) from the Faculty of Education in 1979.