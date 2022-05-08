For many mothers, the struggle is real

“When the pandemic came it was already a struggle for me because the elections was there and people was not coming. And then one day I was going home just before COVID and we pass through Albouystown and the whole bus get rob. All me rent money for the month get thief.

“It is just so these men stick up the bus and rob all the passengers is like the driver get stupid. Before you could like know what going on, we get rob. People lose them phone, jewellery and everything. It was three a them and they had guns and then they just disappear. And that was the beginning of hardship upon hardship for me.”