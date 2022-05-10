‘Arrival Day’reflects the arrival of East Indians

Dear Editor,

Several persons and organisation(s) through the press have called for Arrival Day, a national holiday celebrated on May 5, to be officially renamed and acknowledged as Indian Arrival Day. The arguments presented are sound and should be considered by the government. In the first place, why was May 5, designated Arrival Day; who petitioned for this and who or what arrived on May 5? ‘Arrival Day’ is vague and comes across as begrudgingly given. The only people who ‘arrived’ on May 5, were the Indians and their descendants today make up the largest ethnic group in Guyana. Indo Guyanese have contributed immensely to the growth and development of Guyana especially in the areas of commerce, agriculture, politics and culture. Why not give full recognition of Arrival Day to the arrival of Indians to Guyana? While Guyana is multi ethnic, the ‘arrival date’ of other groups is not May 5, and it’s appalling to not only ignore historical facts but to create ‘new history’. Just imagine that a person was born on January 1, but relatives choose to recognise January 10, as that person’s birth anniversary, this would be viewed as highly insulting.

Some have pointed out that being brought to Guyana by the colonialists should not be celebrated however, whether one mourns, celebrate or reflect on this day the fact remains that for generations of those Indians who were brought to Guyana, this country is the only home they have ever known and they have contributed significantly to its development. India was and still is blighted by many social and economic ills including the despicable caste system although officially abolished in 1950 and millions living in abject poverty. Who knows why many of those immigrants chose to leave their homeland for an uncertain future in a strange land with very little possession and why many chose to remain in Guyana after their period of indentureship was over? Editor, is the word ‘Indian’ taboo or controversial? Some countries have given the date full recognition, for example, in Trinidad and Tobago, ‘Indian Arrival Day’ is a public holiday and that’s the official name. We have many holidays in Guyana and anyone, whether local or foreign, can get an idea of what is being recognised or celebrated by just looking at the names, for instance, Independence Day, Phagwah, Christmas Day, Good Friday and Youman Nabi. Let ‘Arrival Day’ truly and proudly reflect what it represents and be renamed Indian Arrival Day.

Sincerely,

Narissa Deokarran