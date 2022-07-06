Cop charged with murdering Quindon Bacchus

By Aviso Paul

After an almost month-long probe, Lance Corporal Kristoff DeNobrega was yesterday charged with the murder of Quindon Bacchus, the youth who was shot dead last month after what was initially claimed to be a shootout with lawmen.

Two of DeNobrega’s colleagues, Lance Corporal Thurston Simon and newly promoted Cadet Officer Dameion McLennon were also faced with charges yesterday for obstruction of justice based on the allegation that they tried to cover up the manner in which Bacchus was killed.

From the Brickdam Police Station, the three Guyana Police Force (GPF) ranks appeared virtually before Chief Magis-trate Ann McLennan, who read the charges to them.

The charge against 22-year-old DeNobrega, of Lot 30 Canal Dam, Lilien-daal, East Coast Demerara (ECD), states that on Friday, June 10th, 2022 at Haslington, ECD, he murdered Bacchus.

The father of one was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until July 19, 2022, when he is due to appear at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court, where the matter was transferred.

According to Police Prosecutor and Assistant Superintendent of Police Neville Jeffers, on the day in question, at about 14:30 hrs, DeNobrega, along with other ranks, went to Haslington, ECD, on a sting operation to meet with Bacchus to purchase a firearm.

Jeffers said that DeNobrega alleged that during the operation, Bacchus had opened fire on him and as a result, he returned fire with the gun that was issued to him, which resulted in several rounds hitting Bacchus.

The Police Prosecutor went on to say that after the alleged shoot-out, it was revealed that Bacchus had sustained seven gunshot wounds and had immediately been rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he subsequently died.

He further noted in his facts that the investigation which was launched into the shooting has since revealed that the firearm which Bacchus had was not in working condition.

Jeffers had also pointed out that DeNobrega, who was represented by attorney Kezia Williams, currently has a bribery case pending.

Cover up

Meanwhile, the charge against 24-year-old Simon, of Lot 1206 Bare Root, ECD, states that on June 11, at Eve Leary, George-town, he wilfully attempted to obstruct the course of justice by giving false information to the police in the course of the investigation into the death of Bacchus.

The man, who is a father to a one-year-old, denied the allegation against him and he was remanded to prison until July 12, 2022, when the matter will be called again in a George-town court.

The court heard that on June 10, Simon, who is attached to the Special Branch of the GPF, and other ranks went to Haslington to meet with Bacchus for the sting operation and he alleged that Bacchus opened fire on him and the other ranks.

The prosecutor said that Simon further alleged that he did not fire any round from his firearm but a rank who was there indicated that he saw Simon fire at Bacchus.

It was also stated that the Lance Corporal had left with seven rounds of ammunition in his firearm but returned with only six rounds.

In addition, Jeffers said that after the shooting, Simon wrote two statements, and it was in the second statement that the Lance Corporal tried to cover up the truth of what occurred by giving false information.

In that second statement, Simon stated that Bacchus had fired at him and other ranks. However, checks of the firearm that Bacchus had once again showed that it was not in working condition.

The prosecutor argued that the inconsistency of the information provided shows that Simon was clearly trying to misinform the investigators about the incident. He further argued that if he were to be released on bail, Simon might tamper with the witnesses or evidence that are a part of the investigation, and as a result he objected to bail.

However, Simon, through his attorney, Everton Singh-Lammy, argued that no evidence was brought before the court to show how he would be able to tamper with the witnesses or evidence as it pertains to the investigation.

Singh-Lammy further contended that his client was threatened by senior ranks within the Special Branch and was told not to reveal any particulars in relation to the investigation until other instructions are given to him.

(The Director of Public Prosecutions had said Simon was also to be charged with the disciplinary offence of conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline.)

Fired rounds

Additionally, 35-year-old McLennon of Lot 975 Pattensen, Turkeyen, ECD, was also charged with attempting to obstruct the course of justice, which he allegedly committed on June 30, 2022 at Eve Leary, Georgetown. He also pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was then remanded to prison and will make his next court appearance on July 12, 2022 in a city court for statements.

The court heard that McLennon was a part of the team on the sting operation and had submitted a statement on the killing of Bacchus.

In his statement, McLennon said that his firearm was in his possession at all times and that he did not fire any shot. But, he said he had loaned two rounds from his pistol to one of the other ranks.

However, the prosecutor contended that two spent shells were found at the scene of the shoot-out, amongst others, and ballistic tests that were carried out it revealed that they were fired from McLennon’s pistol.

Jeffers objected to bail citing McLennon’s promotion to Cadet Officer. He said based on his authority, McLennon has the ability to interfere with witnesses.

McLennon was reportedly promoted from Sergeant to Cadet Officer during the recent promotion for the GPF’s 183rd anniversary celebrations.

Attorney Singh-Lammy, who also represented McLennon, said that his client is a few weeks away from obtaining his Master’s Degree in Public Administration and due to the nature of the offence, and the conditions that may be applied to bail, it should not be the sole condition for the refusal of bail.

Following calls for an impartial investigation, the probe of the fatal shooting of Bacchus, 23, of Golden Grove, ECD, was led by the Police Complaints Authority.

The initial report from the police on the shooting had said that a 22-year-old construction worker had provided information and later led the ranks to Bacchus, who was in possession of a firearm at the time and had intended to sell it to one of the ranks who was undercover in plain clothes.

The statement said the plain clothes rank, who was armed, made arrangements to purchase the firearm from Bacchus, who left and then returned with the gun.

However, during the handing over of the gun, the police said an alarm was raised and Bacchus suddenly ran in a southern direction while discharging a round in the rank’s direction. The rank then took out his service pistol and returned fire.

The police claimed the now dead man had then run further south and jumped into a yard where the police also gave chase. Bacchus reportedly discharged more shots at the rank, who immediately took cover and returned fire, hitting Bacchus about his body.

Police had said that the man fell to the ground along with the firearm, which was later identified as a .380 pistol with a magazine that contained one round. The police also said that the one .380 spent shell and two 9mm spent shells were recovered at the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting had been questioned by Bacchus’ family and friends, prompting a series of protests as they called for justice. Last Tuesday, a protest calling for justice for Bacchus erupted into violence through several villages on the East Coast, which resulted in persons being assaulted and vendors being looted.