MV Kanawan back on Supenaam-Parika route

The Management of the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) today said that the MV Kanawan has returned to the waters and its daily Supenaam-Parika scheduled route.

The vessel began operating on Saturday last, after a month of docking rehabilitation.

With its return, the T&HD says that the daily Supenaam-Parika schedule remains in place with departure time (from Supenaam) at 05:00 AM.

The MV Kanawan will be supported by the MV Malali as the MV Sabanto proceeded to the dockyard for rehabilitation, as of Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Docking and rehabilitation will take approximately one month.

The management of T&HD said it would like to thank the travelling public for their patience, as the agency works to ensure all vessels on its fleet are sea-worthy.