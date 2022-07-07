Police story on Quindon Bacchus death in tatters

A Police Complaints Authority (PCA) probe into the controversial June 10 killing of Quindon Bacchus and the decision to charge a Lance Corporal with his murder has left the cops’ version of the case in tatters and will raise further doubts about the credibility of the force even as it tries to rebuild its public image.

Bacchus, 23, a father of one, was shot and killed by a policeman on June 10 at Haslington New Scheme, ECD.

In the initial report on the shooting, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had said that a 22-year-old construction worker had provided information and later led the ranks to Bacchus, who was in possession of a firearm at the time and had intended to sell it to an undercover police officer.