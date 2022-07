Declaring disappointment at the slow pace of the regional single market and economy, CARICOM Heads have taken immediate steps which include agreement on the definition and qualifications for household domestics.

This is according to the communique released yesterday following their summit this week in Suriname.

“Heads of Government expressed disappointment at the slow pace of implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) and took immediate steps to move the process forward.