Police are on the hunt for two bandits who robbed a 22-year-old medical student of over $200,000 in cash and his cellular phone on Wednesday night.

Reports are that the robbery occurred around 21.30 hrs while Siva Prakash and a friend were walking along Fifth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown.

The robbery was carried out by two bandits on a motorcycle. Police said one of the suspects was armed with a knife.