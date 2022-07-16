Ali, Norton consultation on acting Top Cop appointment paused

Following an undertaking given by the Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall SC, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton is now under no obligation to respond to President Irfaan Ali’s request for consultation regarding the appointment of Clifton Hicken who is currently acting as Commissioner of Police.

The undertaking was given by Nandlall SC when Norton’s application for an order staying any process of meaningful consultation came up for hearing yesterday before acting Chief Justice Roxane George SC.

Via a July 7, 2022 correspondence, Ali requested Norton to respond no later than next Tuesday, July 19, on the appointment of a person to act in the Office of Commissioner of Police pursuant to Article 211 (2) of the Constitution.