August 11 set for potential ruling on legality of Hicken’s appointment

Citing its national importance, and having heard all the arguments yesterday, acting Chief Justice Roxane George SC has tentatively set August 11 to rule on whether the President’s appointment of Clifton Hicken as acting Commissioner of Police was lawfully done.

A heated debate raged for almost three hours yesterday morning between Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, who argued that the appointment was unlawfully done, and Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC, who said that not only was it lawful, but that the President was empowered to so do.

The fixed date application (FDA) on which the attorneys argued was filed back in May by APNU+AFC Chief Whip Christopher Jones, who moved to court to challenge the appointment.