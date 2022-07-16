Bladen Hall youth dies after being stabbed in bar attack -family says killer may have fled country

A 21-year-old man succumbed on Monday, days after he was brutally stabbed while liming at a bar in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and his family is calling for justice amidst fears that his attacker has left the country.

Dead is Krishna Maniram, called ‘Boy,’ of Lot 190 Bladen Hall, ECD, who was an employee of National Hardware.

The dead man’s father, Brama Maniram yesterday told Stabroek News that the stabbing occurred around 22.30 hrs last Friday at S&S bar. His son succumbed sometime on Monday.