No autopsy to be done on Mon Repos bar stabbing victim due to COVID infection -suspect still on the run

Acting East Coast of Demerara Commander Keithon King has said that an autopsy would not be performed on the remains of Krishna Maniram, the 21-year-old, who succumbed on Monday, days after he was stabbed at a bar at Mon Repos.

“No PM was done because you know they don’t do PM for COVID,” King told Sunday Stabroek in an invited comment yesterday, in reference to Maniram being COVID-19 positive at the time of his death.

He said ranks are currently waiting on a documentation from pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh to determine the way forward in the matter. “They are trying to get a documentation from the doctor on the way forward,” King said.