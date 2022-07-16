Over $88M in cash, prizes awarded to cops for outstanding work

In recognition of outstanding service for the first half of this year, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday presented more than $88 million in cash and prizes to a number of its ranks for their notable performances, including breakthroughs in high profile cases.

Among those awarded during the ceremony, which was held as part of GPF’s 183rd anniversary, were ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department’s Major Crimes Unit.

They were presented with cash incentives for their work during the investigation into the deaths of Reonol Williams and martial arts instructor Garfield Newton.

Fifty-year-old Williams, called ‘Ram’ was struck down along Enmore Estate Road, East Coast Demerara on May 23. At the time, he was returning home after dropping off his younger sister in Georgetown. He was accompanied by a friend, Davis Peters, who witnessed the accident.

More than two weeks later, Williams’ decomposed body was found in a trench in the vicinity of the Coldingen koker on the East Coast Demerara. The body was found some distance away from the thoroughfare and could not have been easily spotted from the road by passersby.

His alleged killer, Daniel Melbourne, subsequently faced six charges including causing death by dangerous driving. He was remanded to prison.

Meanwhile, Newton, 36, of Lot 454 Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, was shot in the chest during a robbery on Christmas Eve after visiting a goldsmith in Campbell Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

During the attack, police said the bandits carted off a silver wrist band, a gold chain, two gold finger rings, and a cellular phone. They also stole a Glock 9mm pistol and two magazines containing 15 rounds of ammunition each which were also in his possession.

Days later, two persons; Darren Baley and Judah Vickery, were charged and remanded to prison.

The department was also praised for its work during the investigation into the murders of Dexter Lynch, Carol Davidson, and Mariam Edwards.

The alleged perpetrators of these murders, which all occurred during the month of June, were also apprehended and placed before the courts.

Awards were also given to ranks of the Major Crimes Unit for their performance during the probe of several armed robberies and the interdiction of cocaine and narcotics, including the most recent seizure at the Mahdia airstrip in Region Eight.

On July 10, Rodrigues Estiven of Colombia and co-pilot Mateus Vinicius Alberto, a Brazilian, were transported from Mahdia to Georgetown after illegally landing a Cessna 172 at the Region Eight airstrip.

The plane contained 10 large parcels of cocaine eight of which were branded ‘King Coca 30’ worth millions of dollars.

The men were both charged and sentenced to four years and six months in jail for the trafficking of cocaine and cannabis.

Awardees were drawn from the twelve policing divisions, departments and branches. Also included were members of the Community Policing Groups.