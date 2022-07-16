Thousands of East Coast residents to benefit from housing development -Croal

Thousands of residents along the East Coast Demerara corridor are set to benefit from a massive housing development, a release from the CHPA said today.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal made this statement during an outreach at the Chateau Margot Primary School. Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall and local representatives were also at the meeting, which was in keeping with a commitment made by President Irfaan Ali.

As part of the 2022 housing programme, Croal stated that thousands of residents on the East Coast of Demerara will be allocated house lots. Allocations are expected to commence as early as the new week, through the Ministry’s ‘Dream Realised’ Housing Drive. Over the past few days, the Ministry has also been registering persons who have been issued lands for their Agreement of Sale and Certificates of Title, the release said.

“This and every PPP/C Government has always made the housing needs of every Guyanese a priority and we will continue to develop programmes to satisfy the housing demand on the East Coast of Demerara,” Croal stated.

From August 2020 to date, more than 4,000 house lots were allocated on the East Coast of Demerara at La Bonne Intention, Mon Repos, La Reconnaissance, Annandale, Vigilance, Strathspey, and Bladen Hall. Billions of dollars have also been invested for infrastructure works in these areas to deliver access roads, bridges, drainage networks and utilities for the allottees.