With members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) community and their allies expected to take to the streets of Georgetown today for a pride parade, the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) is urging the government to make tangible steps towards the decriminalisation of same-sex intimacy in Guyana.

The SASOD-organised pride parade starts at Parade Ground and will end at the square of revolution.

It is slated to begin at 14:30 hrs.