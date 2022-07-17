Dozens show support for pride parade

Dozens of members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community and their supporters yesterday took to the streets of Georgetown for the 2022 pride parade.

The parade, comprising over thirty persons, started in the cool of the afternoon from Parade Ground, on Middle Street, and moved through streets of Georgetown until it reached the Square of the Revolution.

Many persons in attendance were seen dancing and flouncing to the music which was being played in the midst of the parade.