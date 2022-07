Wärtsilä to set up field services office here to facilitate local, regional customers -city recruitment drive sees keen interest

Wärtsilä is preparing to set up a field services office in Guyana and has begun recruitment for a local team.

This new venture is outside of the Finnish company’s maintenance and operation contract with Guyana Power and Light for the new Garden of Eden power plant.

A recruitment drive hosted at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Georgetown on Thursday exposed prospective candidates to a future with the company and the benefits on offer.