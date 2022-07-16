A space to be safe

Feminism, over the years, has become a useful marketing tool for many women-led businesses and companies in general. To a certain extent, one can say the new, hip branding of feminism via the pink frills, girl power slogan t-shirts, boss babe branded tea mugs and so on, have opened up the movement to those who are younger, impressionable and eager to buy into the next trend.

However, when businesses associate themselves with social and justice movements there is often a fine line between profit and maintaining the value systems they align themselves with. This fine line is mainly due to the fact that we live within capitalist and patriarchal webs resulting in many businesses finding it difficult to choose values over profit because most are trying to survive while dealing with the beast that is online shopping.

Safe Space Guyana, a collaborative owned by Nadine Jalil-Rahat wishes to change that and she tells us how as she answers six questions.

How and why was Safe Space created?

“Safe Space was created at a time when I felt helpless. I was experiencing a situation that felt morally wrong and I felt bombarded by ‘popular opinion’ within a particular social group that I was in. In that moment I realized that I didn’t truly feel as if I belonged. I realized that the image of woman empowerment organisations is constructed as a form of marketing. I had a vision of creating a safe space for women and that’s exactly how I chose the name.”

What does Safe Space represent and who is it for?

“Safe Space is a Collab Space where women rent shelves and racks to host their small businesses when they cannot yet afford all the overhead expenses of having their own physical location.

Safe Space is for all women who may need it. It is not just a business space, it’s meant to be an escape, a support system and a reminder that kindness exists.

“From the starting to now, we have had so many women just come sit with us when they’re having a hard day. Women come in just because of the tagline on our sign, ‘A Community For Women’ and this is just the beginning. We are actually currently in the process of raising funds to help women start businesses by giving them interest-free loans and up to 6 months before they start repaying them.”

How important do you believe it is for businesses to be engaged in social justice issues?

“Social justice issues are being ignored often because ‘it’s not good for business’ but I think that as long as you begin to speak up about these issues you spark new connections, you inspire hope and you attract the kind of customers and clients you intended to attract in the first place. Safe Space is fine with slow steady growth in the business and fundraising aspect. From the start to now Safe Space has been a ‘one woman’ operation with occasional help from my sister. I had to make sure that whenever I do hire staff they understand the importance of what we are doing at Safe Space. Thankfully, I have found such a person and she will be starting in August.’

Female entrepreneurship and feminism are used as branding strategies. How are you ensuring and reassuring your consumer base of your authenticity?

“The moment you step into Safe Space you can feel the welcoming aura. I let the environment and ‘vibe’ speak for themselves. The conversations are always top tier, inspiring and warm. Besides that, only time can tell you how authentic Safe Space really is and let me say, we are here for the long run. Safe Space will by all means do exactly what it set out to do even if it takes longer than we initially planned. By the end of the year, we will have our loan fund set up and then we can begin to work on a serious of projects that are really important to us. One of which includes covering the cost of therapy sessions for women who may need it. So please keep your eyes on our social media platforms – Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok.”

5. What businesses and services are currently on board at Safe Space?

“We are home to 37 businesses at the moment and still growing. We have businesses offering accessories, stationery, hijabs, handmade jewellery, candles, gift items, cards, trendy clothing, modest clothing, shoes, bridal bouquets, bags, children’s clothing among other things.

“Our Services include renting shelves and racks, social media marketing, delivery and pick up.”

6. What’s next for Safe Space?

We are already looking at starting our own delivery service and expanding the space to include the unit next to Safe Space. It is our intention to include a library, a study and work area and a prayer section when we manage to have a bigger space. Slow and steady, we are getting there.

Only time will tell how Safe Space will navigate honouring values and maintaining profit but for now we can conclude this is more than just a business. Safe Space is located at 76-77 Robb Street.”