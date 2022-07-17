GMSA bemoans lack of lands for farming, industrial use

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) has bemoaned the lack of availability of farming and industrial lands for locals but government says that the shortage is a result of too many applications for specific areas.
“We also have a challenge, many businesses are complaining about the availability of land. We need land in order to increase manufacturing and production,” GMSA President Rafeek Khan said as he spoke of challenges faced by the sector while addressing the association’s mid-year dinner, held at the Ramada Princess Hotel, at Providence, East Bank Demerara.