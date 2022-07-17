Man who spent nine years on remand never indicted, DPP’s office says -after evidence requested from magistrate never supplied

The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) yesterday said that Raymond Jones, the man who was freed on Friday after spending nine years on remand without a trial, was not indicted since additional evidence requested from the magistrate who presided over the preliminary inquiry into the charge against him was never presented.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) wishes to state that there was no indictment for Raymond Jones,” the DPP’s Chambers said in a brief statement yesterday.