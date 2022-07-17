Elections inquiry will not interfere with court cases – Ali

President Irfaan Ali has assured that the functioning of a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the March 2020 elections would not interfere with the ongoing hearing of the elections cases before the courts.

He gave the assurance on Wednesday night after being asked by Sunday Stabroek.

On June 21, President Ali announced the establishment of a CoI into the 2020 elections. The Commission will be headed by retired Trinidad Justice of Appeal Stanley John and includes former Attorney General, High Court Judge and Acting Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean Godfrey P. Smith SC; former Chair and Chief Elections Commissioner of India Dr S. Y. Quraishi; and former Chancellor (Ag) of the Guyana Judiciary Carl Singh.